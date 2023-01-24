WSOPC Caribbean Satellites Start January 25th at Everygame

January 25, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving online poker players another opportunity to win their way to the $200,000 GTD WSOPC C tournament in St. Maarten this spring.

3X daily online satellites starting January 25th will each award one ticket to the Final on Sunday, February 5th. The champion of this series wins a $4200 prize package that includes buy-ins, accommodations and more, and will compete in the Main Event March 31st to April 3rd.

The WSOPC Caribbean poker tournament in St. Maarten is an annual event produced by Thomas Kremser, TK Poker. In addition to the Main Event there will be Bounty, Mystery Bounty, Monster Stack, Semi Turbo and PLO Ring Events, and plenty of time to enjoy all the sun in the fun that a beautiful Caribbean island has to offer.

The $4200 prize package awarded to the winner of this series includes:

• $1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean $200,000 GTD Main Event

• 5-nights at all-new Sonesta Maho Beach Resort across from the casino

• All meals and beverages

• $600 towards travel expenses

• $100 cash game buy-in

This is Everygame’s third round of WSOPC Caribbean satellites. The winner of this series will join the other series winners for a welcome dinner with the Everygame Poker team.

Half French and half Dutch, St Maarten has dozens of tropical beaches, over 300 restaurants, duty free shopping, casinos, discos and night clubs.

Champions of WSOPC circuit events like this one win highly coveted WSOP gold rings and qualify for the exclusive $1,000,000 Tournament of Champions event at the 2023 World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. WSOP International Circuit events include stops in Brazil, Australia, Czech Republic, Holland, Uruguay, Morocco, Aruba and Canada.

WSOPC Caribbean 2023 Satellite Schedule (Round 3)

Step Satellites

Each event awards one ticket to the Final

January 25 – February 5, 2023

Daily at 5:10 pm & 9:10 pm Eastern (buy-in: $9 + $0.90) and

Daily at 7:10 pm Eastern (buy-in: $5 + $0.50)

Last Chance

Each event awards one ticket to the Final

February 5, 2023

3:00 pm Eastern (buy-in: $10 + $1)

FINAL

Winner receives $4200 prize package

February 5, 2023

5 pm Eastern (buy-in: $160 + $15)

Players that can picture themselves at the table in the Caribbean can register for these online satellites by clicking on Poker in the lobby and then choosing Events and WSOPC Caribbean.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. Its growing casino games section has slots and table games from four leading games providers. Everygame players can use the same account to play in the casino, place sports bets and play poker.