Get Your Ticket to Ignition Poker 2022 Super Millions Poker

Super Millions Poker Open 2022 is massive! Win $8.7 million in guaranteed prize pools between July 18th and August 24th, with 150 events every day.

Ignition’s 2022 Super Millions Poker is here and its huge! From July 18th through August 24th there’s $8.7 million in guaranteed prize pools up for grabs with more than 150 events to get your fired up every single day.

Qualify 24/7 with event buy-ins ranging from $5.50 all the way up to $1,055. There’s a tournament qualifier for everyone. The Main event will be taking place on Sunday August 21st. The buy-in for the event is $425+$25 along with a $322,000 guaranteed prize pool.

There will also be a Mini Main Event earlier in the day with $122,000 guaranteed. The buy-in is $100+$9. The Super Millions Poker event will also be shaking up the regular Sunday big money events hosted by Ignition with a Special $222,000 GTD and SMPO Special $100,000 GTD High Roller event.

Tournament entries cannot be used to enter into any other competitions, and they cannot be exchanged for cash.

Get started qualifying and finding your table in the 2022 Super Millions Poker event today. Ignition will help get you started with 100% up to $1,000. The welcome bonus is for new players only and valid with the first deposit.