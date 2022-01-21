How Do I Bet on Sports Online in Louisiana?

Recently, Louisiana has joined the growing list of US states that offers legal sports betting. Following the passage of SB247 into law in June 2021, both online and retail sports betting became legal, with retail sports betting commencing just a few months later in November. While online sports betting is technically legal in LA, residents of the state are still waiting on online sportsbooks to go live.

Louisiana has had retail sports betting since November 2021, and online sports betting is expected to launch in January 2022. Bettors can already take advantage of pre-launch offers at a number of soon-to-open Louisiana sports betting companies.

Residents of the state are still getting different information about when mobile sports betting will be available, however. Ronnie Johns, Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, previously mentioned January 15, 2021. However, the Louisiana State Police, who are also helping out with issuing licenses, have refused to commit to a date.

How to Sign Up to a Louisiana Sportsbook

While Louisiana sportsbooks haven’t gone live just yet, they are still available to sign up to. Louisiana online sports betting sites still need to be licensed, but it’s mostly just an administrative matter. All of the sites that have applied for licenses are expected to be approved. Most of these sites are already available to browse and join.

By joining a legal sportsbook, you can take advantage of the pre-launch bonuses, and you’ll also be notified as soon as betting goes live. If you’d like to get an account set up at a Louisiana sportsbook and not have to worry about waiting or checking if they’re available yet, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Choose a Sportsbook

The first step in joining an online sports betting site is choosing the right sportsbook for you. There are already lots of sites available that you can sign up to pre-launch. These include DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM, amongst others. When choosing a sportsbook, take a look at the bonus it offers as well as the sports betting markets. Find the right site, and don’t forget that there’s nothing stopping you from signing up to multiple sportsbooks and claiming each bonus.

Fill in Your Details

Once you’ve chosen which site or sites you want to join, you’ll need to create your account. Setting up an account is relatively straightforward, as you just need to enter all of your personal details. This includes your full name, date of birth, and address. Ensure these are correct, as you’ll need to verify them later on.

Verify Your ID

Once you’ve finished creating your account, the final step is to verify that all the information you’ve provided is correct. By law, licensed sportsbooks will need to check your ID and personal details. This is to ensure that minors are unable to sign up and gamble, so you’ll need to complete this in order to deposit funds and start gambling.

Louisiana Sports Betting FAQ

What sports are available to bet on in Louisiana?

Louisiana now offers a diverse choice of sports to bet on, including basketball, football, soccer, and baseball, as well as less popular sports like table tennis and volleyball, as well as everything in between.

What’s the minimum legal age for sports betting in Louisiana?

To legally place bets in Louisiana, whether online or in-person, you’ll need to be at least twenty-one years old. Legal ID must be uploaded to create an account at an LA betting site.

Where is sports betting available in Louisiana?

In Louisiana, bets can legally be placed online and at retail sportsbooks. These sportsbooks must be licensed by the LA Gaming Control Board.