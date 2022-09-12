325% WELCOME OFFER UP TO $9,750 at CasinoMax

Receive a no deposit bonus, $9750 in welcome bonuses plus seven days of free spins when you play Casino Max

Did you know that Casino Max offers a no deposit bonus plus a first time depositing bonus and seven days worth of free spins for all new accounts? When you join Casino Max all new players can receive a $40 no deposit bonus to use on the games with no deposit needed.

Coupon code NDB40 can be used to play any of the games Casino Max offers. The coupon is redeemable one time before making a deposit. The maximum allowed payout is $200.

After you claim and play your no deposit bonus make sure you claim your $9,750 in welcome bonuses using our exclusive promo code MAX325. The first three deposits will be matched 325% up to $3,250.

Deposit using Bitcoin and Casino Max will give you an additional 25%. The third part to the welcome bonus is 25 free spins for 7 days. Once the first deposit has been made you are guaranteed to receive 25 extra spins on the featured slot for an entire week.

Join the Casino Max family today! Sign up, claim your two fantastic welcome offers to kickstart your winning journey!