An Epic Battle of the Bonuses at Slots Empire Casino

Battle Your Bonuses to Claim an Extra 150% as You Join the Army to Engage in an Epic Battle at Slots Empire and Redeem their 24/7 Bonus

Slots Empire is offering its players a deposit bonus they can’t refuse! The 24/7 Bonus is one of the battle-hardened warrior bonuses you will ever come across.

Claim an extra 150% to not only bolster your morale, but to boost your bankroll balance.

24/7 Bonus

100% when you deposit $30

120% when you deposit $75

150% when you deposit $150

Make sure to use bonus code REINFORCE before making a deposit to receive instant credit of the bonus. There’s no redemption limit, deposit as many times as you want and claim the bonus code with each deposit! The maximum allowed bet with the bonus is $10. There is no max cashout either however much you win is yours to keep. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

Games allowed to be played while playing with the bonus are Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

The 24/7 Bonus is for Slots Empire players. No worries if you haven’t played yet. Slots Empire welcomes all new players with a bonus of their own. Claim a generous 220% match bonus up to $2,200 with the first deposit.