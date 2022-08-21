Claim 95% Extra Plus 30 Free Spins on The Book of the Earth

Deep inside Red Stag’s games library lays a brand-new slot titled The Book of the Earth

Deep inside Red Stag’s games library lays a brand-new slot titled The Book of the Earth. Learn all the secrets and follow the will of the gods with two introductory match bonuses plus tons of free spins.

95% plus 30 free spins

Make a minimum deposit of $25 to claim bonus code BOOK95 for 95% extra plus 30 free spins on The Book of the Earth.

135% plus 50 free spins

Make a minimum deposit of $45 to claim bonus code BOOK135 for 135% extra plus 50 free spins on The Book of the Earth.

Both coupons can be claimed once per day from now through August 21st. The promotion is valid for Beer Club levels and up. Red Stag’s bonus rules apply.

Cheers to endless wealth, great wins and some extra free spins! Play Red Stag today to try out the new game, and a few extra bonuses if this is the first time playing. Red Stag offers one of the biggest welcome packages we have seen online.

New players are welcomed to the casino with $2,500 in casino bonuses plus up to 500 free spins.