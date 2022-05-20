Get Three Extreme Weekend Bonuses to Boost Your Bankroll

Leave the Work Week Behind, IT’s TGIF with Three Extreme Casino Bonuses to Fuel Your Weekend Fun!

Casino Extreme is offering a few great bonuses this week. Boost your bankroll 111%, 200% and 555% plus receive 25 free spins with no bonus rules attached.

Crash the slot machines with a 111% CRASHBOOST plus 25 free spins when you play Casino Extreme today. While your there you might as well take advantage of some other great bonus offers too!

Looking for a bigger boost? The 200% Boost bonus is the perfect way to start your day. Deposit a minimum of $20 and the 200% Boost is all yours! Wagering requirements before a cash out can be made is only 1x your deposit, that’s it. There is no max cash out, but there is a $10 max bet per hand.

Here’s another one for you! Make a minimum deposit of at least $30 and add an extra 555% to your balance. This bonus match is for all keno, video poker and non-progressive slots excluding 777.

The deposit plus bonus must be wagered at least 15x before winnings of a max 15x can be cashed out. The maximum allowed bet per spin is $10.

Play Casino Extreme today to boost your bankroll up to 555%!