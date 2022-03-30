Grande Vegas, Exclusive Offers, VIP Club and Free Spins!

Join Grande Vegas VIP Club for Exclusive Offers and a 250% up to $250 plus 100 Free Spins for Cash Bandits 3

Get exclusive offers when you join the Grande Vegas VIP Club! There are several VIP benefits you have never seen before in the Grande VIP Club! With VIP membership, you get a $100 free VIP bonus, higher deposit offers every day, higher wagering limits, more comp points for every wager, and unique bonuses every week.

Where do you join the VIP Club? All you have to do is play real money games and earn comp points. Play more and you’ll get VIP sooner. Each comp point is equal to 1 VIP point. Depending on how many points you earn, you may automatically get in. If you don’t qualify right away, don’t worry, you’ll get in soon. You’re in once you’ve accumulated 5,000 points in 90 days! VIP bonuses require a minimum deposit of $20, and wagering is 30x unless stated otherwise.