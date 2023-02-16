Join Euro Palace, One of Microgaming’s Premier Online Casino

Euro Palace Casino is a premier online casino offering players an incredible selection of games and bonuses. With a wide range of slots, table games, and other casino games, Euro Palace Casino is the perfect place for players looking to be treated like VIPs.

Enjoy Euro Palace’s 500+ games along with a $600 welcome bonus package when you sign up with the casino. In an effort to welcome new players to one of Microgaming’s oldest and most successful online casinos, Euro Palace offers an attractive bonus package. Having been online since 2013, Euro Palace has built a reputation for itself with the delivery of a superior online gaming experience, exclusive promotional offers, and an intuitive interface that’s stylish and user-friendly.

$600 Welcome Bonus

1st deposit- make a minimum deposit of $10 and receive a 100% match up to $200

2nd deposit- make a minimum deposit of $10 and receive a 100% match up to $200

3rd deposit- make a minimum deposit of $10 and receive a 100% match up to $200

In addition to the generous weekly and monthly promotions, you will also enjoy loyalty rewards and a variety of exclusive perks and benefits once you become a member of Euro Palace. Among the group of casinos that make up Fortune Lounge, this casino is a part of a renowned company that has earned a reputation for integrity, fairness, and spoiling its players to no end.

In order to enhance the VIP experience at Euro Palace, VIP players are treated like royalty with an extensive VIP benefits and bonuses package that includes incredible giveaways, a VIP support agent that is available 24/7 and invitations to VIP only events.