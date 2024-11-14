Discover the New “Ronin Quest of Honor” Slot Game at Everygame Casino — Enjoy 50 Free Spins and Win Big!

Everygame Casino has just launched Ronin Quest of Honor, an electrifying new slot game from SpinLogic that transports players into the heart of a thrilling samurai saga. This visually stunning game combines Japanese warrior aesthetics with rewarding gameplay, offering players the chance to unlock significant prizes alongside a captivating female samurai character. To celebrate the launch, Everygame is offering an exclusive introductory bonus — 50 free spins on Ronin Quest of Honor, available until December 31.

In addition to this offer, players can take advantage of Everygame’s ongoing $120,000 Wild West Bonus Contest, running until December 2, for even more winning opportunities.

Let’s dive into the details of this action-packed game and the fantastic bonuses available!

Game Overview: Ronin Quest of Honor

In Ronin Quest of Honor, players journey alongside a brave female samurai defending her honor and facing challenges on the frontlines. Every spin immerses players in Japan’s rich warrior culture, with detailed graphics and an engaging storyline. With the chance to score large payouts through free games and multipliers, this slot is perfect for both casual players and high-stakes enthusiasts.

Key Features:

Warrior Mask Scatter : This powerful symbol can trigger up to 15 free games, each with a potential win multiplier up to 5x.

: This powerful symbol can trigger up to 15 free games, each with a potential win multiplier up to 5x. Stacked Wilds : During free games, Wilds appear stacked on the middle reel and move leftward with each spin, creating new winning opportunities and multiplying any combinations they contribute to.

: During free games, Wilds appear stacked on the middle reel and move leftward with each spin, creating new winning opportunities and multiplying any combinations they contribute to. Increasing Wild Multipliers : Scatters appearing during free games increase the Wild multiplier to as high as 30x.

: Scatters appearing during free games increase the Wild multiplier to as high as 30x. Buy Feature: Players can access free games directly with this feature, skipping to the action instantly.

Whether you’re a fan of martial arts themes, thrilling graphics, or big-win potential, Ronin Quest of Honor promises an epic gaming experience!

Exclusive Introductory Bonus: Up to $5000 + 50 Free Spins

To give players a head start, Everygame Casino is offering an introductory bonus for Ronin Quest of Honor — a generous 150% deposit bonus up to $5000, plus 50 free spins on the new game. Here’s how to take advantage:

Bonus Details : Offer : 150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Free Spins on Ronin Quest of Honor Minimum Deposit : $20 Bonus Code : RONIN150 Validity : Available until December 31, 2024

:

New and existing players alike can claim this bonus and enjoy extended playtime and greater chances to win big on this samurai-themed adventure. With this bonus, even a modest deposit can result in a rewarding experience, thanks to Everygame’s generous match rate.

The $120,000 Wild West Bonus Contest: Compete and Win Until December 2

To add to the excitement, Everygame Casino is also hosting a $120,000 Wild West Bonus Contest until December 2. This contest is open to all players, offering weekly chances to earn points and win cash prizes. With 300 players receiving weekly rewards and a grand prize for the top point scorers, it’s an excellent opportunity to maximize winnings.

How to Participate:

Point Earning : Play any game to automatically earn points.

: Play any game to automatically earn points. Weekly Prizes : Each week, the 300 players with the highest points win up to $500.

: Each week, the 300 players with the highest points win up to $500. Grand Prize: The top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

For those interested in additional bonuses, Everygame is also offering special Wild West bonuses to further boost your playtime.

Wild West Bonuses: Double the Fun with Dual Bonuses

For players who prefer more options, Everygame Casino’s Wild West Bonuses are available until December 2, allowing you to claim two bonuses designed to keep you in the game for longer.

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Bonus Code: 1WILDWEST24 50 Free Spins on Trigger Happy Bonus Code : 2WILDWEST24

: Note: Claim the deposit bonus first to unlock the free spins.

With these bonuses, players can experience different games while increasing their chances to win cash prizes, making Everygame Casino a top choice for those looking to extend their play.

Why Everygame Casino?

Everygame Casino is renowned worldwide for its vast collection of real-money online slots and table games. With a commitment to top-tier customer service and security, the casino ensures every player enjoys a seamless and fun experience. Its mobile casino, available on smartphones and tablets, lets you take the excitement of Ronin Quest of Honor and other great games wherever you go. Furthermore, Everygame’s user-friendly platform and regular promotional offers, like the Ronin Quest of Honor bonus and the $120,000 Wild West contest, provide players with ample opportunities to win big in a secure, entertaining environment.

Get Started Today!

From the stunning Japanese-inspired visuals of Ronin Quest of Honor to the excitement of Everygame Casino’s exclusive bonuses, there’s no better time to join the action. Whether you’re competing in the Wild West contest or taking advantage of the introductory offer, Everygame Casino has something for every player. Don’t miss out on this chance to embark on an epic adventure, claim your 50 free spins, and compete for top prizes!

Claim your introductory bonus and start playing today!

Ronin Quest of Honor Introductory Bonus: