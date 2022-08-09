Play Nine Realms at Cherry Jackpot with 125% + 50 Free Spins

Play with some extra spending cash plus spin a few extra free spins when you play Cherry Jackpot

Deposit and claim a 125% Slots Bonus plus 50 extra spins on Nine Realms when you play Cherry Jackpot. There’s nothing like boosting your deposit, start balance and claim a few extra spins.

Cherry Jackpot is always making sure its players is getting more for their buck. With this one time bonus plus other daily, weekly and monthly specials, just about every deposit made is eligible for a special bonus.

125% Slots Bonus

Make a minimum deposit of $35 to receive an extra 125% plus 50 extra spins on Nine Realms. The total maximum bet is $10. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. The bonus and free spins can be claimed once per month.

When you join Cherry Jackpot the ongoing specials start right away. The new player welcome bonus is one of a kind and is worth a massive $8,000. Claim 400% on not only the first deposit, but the second one as well. Each deposit will be matched up to $4,000.

There’s no bonus code needed just sign up through our link and your welcome bonus will be credited automatically.