Play Spinfinity with 70% + 50 Free Spins on Deposit

Make your dream a reality with Spinfinity! Explore Spinfinity with more than just your own cash. Get a daily top up on every deposit to improve your chances of hitting those unbelievable Jackpot prizes.

Every day, Spinfinity is offering up to 70% extra on top of 50 free spins with your deposit.

If you deposit at least $35 with Crypto, you will receive 70% extra, or 65% extra if you deposit at least $35 with all other deposit methods Spinfinity offers. All deposit bonuses redeemed will also include 50 free spins on Dragon Orb. Apart from the fact that you can use it to play your favorite slots, the best thing about this bonus is that you can claim it five times a day. This means you will receive 50 free games five times as often as before.

Wagering on the 65% additional bonus plus 50 free spins bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement. There is a maximum cash out of $10 while the bonus is active. See Spinfinity’s general terms and conditions for more details.

It’s not the only attractive bonus Spinfinity offers! Once you become a Spinfinity player, you are welcomed with a welcome package worth $9,000. You can get a 300% bonus match on your first three deposits up to $3000 each. Your first deposit must be at least $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus.