Play to Win in Wizard Games $5,000 Tourney at Casino Luck

Get your game face ready and slay the dragons for a chance to win $5,000 in prizes with Wizard Games and Casino Luck

Slay the dragons when you play your favorite Wizard slots in the Wizard Games $5,000 tourney over at Casino Luck.

Get started by playing the selected Wizard games and spin your wins up to the top of the leaderboard; Fisherman’s Bounty Deluxe, Dogwood Magic, Gods of Kemet, Book of Itza and Dragons of the North. Earn points for your spins. All of your single highest wins are added up in relation to your bet.

Example, if you spin the reels betting 1.00 and win 5.00 then your score for that round is 5. The minimum bet to qualify is 0.10 per spin. The top 100 players at the end of the promotion will be guaranteed a prize. The payouts are below-

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

All cash prizes will be awarded on May 19th. Since all prizes are of cash value there is no wagering requirements needed before winnings can be cashed out.