Play Your Favorite Slots and Win a €5,000 Prize Pool

Riley
NextCasino Promotion

Be Inspired and Play Your Favorite Inspired Slots at Next Casino’s May Promotion for a €5,000 prize pool!

Have you spun your favorite Inspired slot and placed in Next Casino and Inspired’s May tourney yet? There’s still time left to get your name across the leaderboard and secure yourself a pay spot, but you better hurry the tournament competition ends May 25th at 7am GMT.

How do you enter the competition? This is the easy part, just play any of the qualifying Inspired slots; Rainbow Cashpots, Gold Cash Big Spins, Reel Linking, Reel King and Reel King Megaways to earn points.

Points are earned by spinning the reels and gaining the biggest sum of a single highest win that you can. If multiple slots are played, then all games are summed up and the best scores will be tallied. Example, if you spin one slot betting $1.00 and win $5 then your populated score for that round is 5.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000
2nd place- $750
3rd place- $500
4th place- $300
5th place- $200
6th-10th place- $100
11th-20th place- $50
21st-50th place- $25
51st-100th place- $100

Need a little boost to get you started playing the tourney? Next Casino has you covered! New players are welcomed with the current welcome bonus of 100% up to $200 plus 100 spins on Twin Spin.

Promotion Terms

Promotion runs from 19.05.22 – 25.05.22 7AM GMT Promotion in association with Inspired Players must play on qualifying games: Reel Linking, Gold Cash Big Spins, Rainbow Cashpots, Reel King & Reel King Megaways – to be in with the chance of winning the below prizes. Tournament based on Sum of single highest win in relation to bet. If multiple slots are selected with the Sum of Single Highest Win In Relation To Bet option then the best scores from all of the participating slots are summed up. Example: A player spins €1 and wins €5. Then the score will be populated as 5 according to the formula below. Win/Bet=Score Minimum bet rate: €0.10 Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place – €1,000 2nd place – €750 3rd place – €500 4th place – €300 5th place – €200 6th – 10th place – €100 11th – 20th place – €50 21st – 50th place – €25 51st – 100th place – €10 Cash prizes will be awarded on 26.05.22 at 4pm GMT. No wagering will be required on bonuses.
