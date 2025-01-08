Popular Slots of December 2024 + Ripper Casino’s New Deal!

The holiday season might be over, but December 2024 was packed with gaming thrills, with players flocking to their favorite slots for some festive spins.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular slots by spins across top software providers last month. Plus, get ready for the new year with an incredible January Welcome Pack at Ripper Casino – a perfect way to start 2025 on a winning note!

Top Slots by Provider – December 2024

Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play dominated December with vibrant themes and thrilling gameplay. Here are the top picks that captured players’ attention:

Club Tropicana – Escape the cold with this tropical paradise-themed slot.

– Escape the cold with this tropical paradise-themed slot. Ding Dong Christmas Bells – A festive favorite with holiday cheer.

– A festive favorite with holiday cheer. Dragon Hero – Unleash mythical wins in this action-packed adventure.

– Unleash mythical wins in this action-packed adventure. Hot Pepper – Add a little spice to your gameplay!

– Add a little spice to your gameplay! Juicy Fruits Multihold – A refreshing take on classic fruit slots.

Booongo

Booongo kept the festive vibes alive with its dynamic slots:

3 China Pots – Dive into Chinese culture and treasures.

– Dive into Chinese culture and treasures. 777 Coins – A classic slot with a modern twist.

– A classic slot with a modern twist. Black Wolf 2 – Adventure through the wilderness for big wins.

– Adventure through the wilderness for big wins. Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 – Christmas joy wrapped in winning opportunities.

– Christmas joy wrapped in winning opportunities. Sun of Egypt – A fan-favorite with captivating visuals.

BGaming

BGaming brought diversity with innovative mechanics and fun themes:

Golden Pride – A roaring success with majestic lion features.

– A roaring success with majestic lion features. Slot Machine Christmas Edition – Celebrate with festive spins.

– Celebrate with festive spins. Snoop Dogg Dollars – Groove to the beat with this funky slot.

– Groove to the beat with this funky slot. Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS – The King of slots strikes again with huge win potential.

– The King of slots strikes again with huge win potential. Gemhalla – Discover glittering treasures in this Norse-inspired gem slot.

SpinLogic

SpinLogic delivered seasonal fun and thrilling features:

Fortunate Buddha – Embrace fortune and serenity in this popular slot.

– Embrace fortune and serenity in this popular slot. Rudolph Unleashed – A cheeky twist on the holiday classic.

– A cheeky twist on the holiday classic. Plentiful Treasure – Unearth riches with every spin.

– Unearth riches with every spin. Sweet 16 – A candy-filled adventure.

– A candy-filled adventure. Mighty Drums – Beat your way to victory with powerful features.

WGS

WGS slots captured the holiday spirit and beyond:

Wheel of Chance Multiways Juicy Jackpots – A jackpot bonanza awaits.

– A jackpot bonanza awaits. Wheel of Chance II – The Big Wheel – Spin for colossal rewards.

– Spin for colossal rewards. Cash Grab – A fast-paced slot perfect for thrill-seekers.

– A fast-paced slot perfect for thrill-seekers. Cleopatra’s Pyramid II – Step into the sands of ancient Egypt.

– Step into the sands of ancient Egypt. Dragon Fortune Frenzy Christmas Edition – Holiday magic meets mythical creatures.

Rival

Rival slots were a hit with creative themes and engaging gameplay:

Winter Wonders – A frosty favorite.

– A frosty favorite. Forest of Forbidden Treasures – Adventure into the unknown for hidden riches.

– Adventure into the unknown for hidden riches. Scary Rich 2 – Perfect for those who love a spooky twist.

– Perfect for those who love a spooky twist. Slotty Claus – Santa delivers wins in this jolly slot.

– Santa delivers wins in this jolly slot. Jumping Jaguar – Explore the jungle for massive payouts.

Saucify

Saucify’s lineup mixed glitz, glamour, and heartwarming fun:

Cash Vegas Triple Wild – High-rolling action in Vegas style.

– High-rolling action in Vegas style. Gems N Jewels – A glittering slot for gem enthusiasts.

– A glittering slot for gem enthusiasts. Wild Acres Farm – A rustic escape with rewarding spins.

– A rustic escape with rewarding spins. Winter Heart – Feel the warmth of wins in the cold.

– Feel the warmth of wins in the cold. Vegas Triple Pay Spin n Win – Triple your excitement with this Vegas slot.

Dragon Gaming

Dragon Gaming offered unique themes and innovative features:

Dragon Blackjack Guaranteed Multiplier – A fusion of slots and blackjack mechanics.

– A fusion of slots and blackjack mechanics. Demon Train – A thrilling ride for brave adventurers.

– A thrilling ride for brave adventurers. Kung Food Panda – A hilarious culinary-themed slot.

– A hilarious culinary-themed slot. Winning Vegas – The ultimate Vegas experience.

– The ultimate Vegas experience. Mo’ Honey Mo’ Money – Sweet rewards in a buzzing environment.

Betsoft

Betsoft combined storytelling with jaw-dropping visuals:

ChilliPop: Get em All – A zesty slot with explosive features.

– A zesty slot with explosive features. Golden Destiny – Seek your fortune in this high-energy game.

– Seek your fortune in this high-energy game. Coins of Alkemor – Mystical wins await in this enchanting slot.

– Mystical wins await in this enchanting slot. Treasures of Cleopatra – Discover the wealth of the ancient queen.

– Discover the wealth of the ancient queen. Enchanted: Forest of Fortune – A magical adventure with bountiful rewards.

Qora Gaming

Qora Gaming embraced diverse settings and engaging designs:

Savanna King XL – Rule the savanna with majestic wins.

– Rule the savanna with majestic wins. Pearl Pursuit – Dive deep for oceanic treasures.

– Dive deep for oceanic treasures. Office Christmas – Celebrate the holidays in a quirky office setting.

– Celebrate the holidays in a quirky office setting. River of Gold – Follow the river to untold riches.

– Follow the river to untold riches. Blazing Sun – Feel the heat with fiery gameplay.

Arrow’s Edge

Arrow’s Edge took players on diverse adventures:

Back to the 60’s – A groovy journey through time.

– A groovy journey through time. Bluebeard – Set sail on a pirate adventure.

– Set sail on a pirate adventure. World Leaders II – Play with global icons.

– Play with global icons. Thankswinning – Thanksgiving-themed slot fun.

– Thanksgiving-themed slot fun. Monster Blowout – Unleash monstrous wins.

Kickstart 2025 with Ripper Casino’s January Welcome Pack

Start the new year with some amazing offers at Ripper Casino! Here’s what’s in store for January:

Offer 1: 100% Deposit Bonus + 20 Free Spins on Escape the North

Bonus Code: JAN100W20

JAN100W20 Deposit: $20

$20 Wagering Requirements: 30x

30x Max Cash out: None

Offer 2: 100% Deposit Bonus + 40 Free Spins on Dr. Winmore

Code: JAN100W40

JAN100W40 Min. Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering: 30x

30x Max Cash out: None

None Note: Must claim JAN100W20 first.

Offer 3: 50 Free Spins on Alien Wins (No Deposit Required!)

Redeem: JAN50FS

JAN50FS Requirements: 60x

60x Max Cashout: $180

$180 Note: Must claim JAN100W40 first.

Claim & Play with Confidence

These offers are valid from January 1–31, 2025, exclusively for new players. Dive into thrilling games, enjoy incredible rewards, and make this January unforgettable at Ripper Casino!

Which of these popular slots is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! And don’t miss out on Ripper Casino’s January Welcome Pack—perfect for chasing those big wins.