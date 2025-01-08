Popular Slots of December 2024 + Ripper Casino’s New Deal!

The holiday season might be over, but December 2024 was packed with gaming thrills, with players flocking to their favorite slots for some festive spins.
Here’s a breakdown of the most popular slots by spins across top software providers last month. Plus, get ready for the new year with an incredible January Welcome Pack at Ripper Casino – a perfect way to start 2025 on a winning note!
Top Slots by Provider – December 2024
Pragmatic Play
Pragmatic Play dominated December with vibrant themes and thrilling gameplay. Here are the top picks that captured players’ attention:
- Club Tropicana – Escape the cold with this tropical paradise-themed slot.
- Ding Dong Christmas Bells – A festive favorite with holiday cheer.
- Dragon Hero – Unleash mythical wins in this action-packed adventure.
- Hot Pepper – Add a little spice to your gameplay!
- Juicy Fruits Multihold – A refreshing take on classic fruit slots.
Booongo
Booongo kept the festive vibes alive with its dynamic slots:
- 3 China Pots – Dive into Chinese culture and treasures.
- 777 Coins – A classic slot with a modern twist.
- Black Wolf 2 – Adventure through the wilderness for big wins.
- Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 – Christmas joy wrapped in winning opportunities.
- Sun of Egypt – A fan-favorite with captivating visuals.
BGaming
BGaming brought diversity with innovative mechanics and fun themes:
- Golden Pride – A roaring success with majestic lion features.
- Slot Machine Christmas Edition – Celebrate with festive spins.
- Snoop Dogg Dollars – Groove to the beat with this funky slot.
- Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS – The King of slots strikes again with huge win potential.
- Gemhalla – Discover glittering treasures in this Norse-inspired gem slot.
SpinLogic
SpinLogic delivered seasonal fun and thrilling features:
- Fortunate Buddha – Embrace fortune and serenity in this popular slot.
- Rudolph Unleashed – A cheeky twist on the holiday classic.
- Plentiful Treasure – Unearth riches with every spin.
- Sweet 16 – A candy-filled adventure.
- Mighty Drums – Beat your way to victory with powerful features.
WGS
WGS slots captured the holiday spirit and beyond:
- Wheel of Chance Multiways Juicy Jackpots – A jackpot bonanza awaits.
- Wheel of Chance II – The Big Wheel – Spin for colossal rewards.
- Cash Grab – A fast-paced slot perfect for thrill-seekers.
- Cleopatra’s Pyramid II – Step into the sands of ancient Egypt.
- Dragon Fortune Frenzy Christmas Edition – Holiday magic meets mythical creatures.
Rival
Rival slots were a hit with creative themes and engaging gameplay:
- Winter Wonders – A frosty favorite.
- Forest of Forbidden Treasures – Adventure into the unknown for hidden riches.
- Scary Rich 2 – Perfect for those who love a spooky twist.
- Slotty Claus – Santa delivers wins in this jolly slot.
- Jumping Jaguar – Explore the jungle for massive payouts.
Saucify
Saucify’s lineup mixed glitz, glamour, and heartwarming fun:
- Cash Vegas Triple Wild – High-rolling action in Vegas style.
- Gems N Jewels – A glittering slot for gem enthusiasts.
- Wild Acres Farm – A rustic escape with rewarding spins.
- Winter Heart – Feel the warmth of wins in the cold.
- Vegas Triple Pay Spin n Win – Triple your excitement with this Vegas slot.
Dragon Gaming
Dragon Gaming offered unique themes and innovative features:
- Dragon Blackjack Guaranteed Multiplier – A fusion of slots and blackjack mechanics.
- Demon Train – A thrilling ride for brave adventurers.
- Kung Food Panda – A hilarious culinary-themed slot.
- Winning Vegas – The ultimate Vegas experience.
- Mo’ Honey Mo’ Money – Sweet rewards in a buzzing environment.
Betsoft
Betsoft combined storytelling with jaw-dropping visuals:
- ChilliPop: Get em All – A zesty slot with explosive features.
- Golden Destiny – Seek your fortune in this high-energy game.
- Coins of Alkemor – Mystical wins await in this enchanting slot.
- Treasures of Cleopatra – Discover the wealth of the ancient queen.
- Enchanted: Forest of Fortune – A magical adventure with bountiful rewards.
Qora Gaming
Qora Gaming embraced diverse settings and engaging designs:
- Savanna King XL – Rule the savanna with majestic wins.
- Pearl Pursuit – Dive deep for oceanic treasures.
- Office Christmas – Celebrate the holidays in a quirky office setting.
- River of Gold – Follow the river to untold riches.
- Blazing Sun – Feel the heat with fiery gameplay.
Arrow’s Edge
Arrow’s Edge took players on diverse adventures:
- Back to the 60’s – A groovy journey through time.
- Bluebeard – Set sail on a pirate adventure.
- World Leaders II – Play with global icons.
- Thankswinning – Thanksgiving-themed slot fun.
- Monster Blowout – Unleash monstrous wins.
Kickstart 2025 with Ripper Casino’s January Welcome Pack
Start the new year with some amazing offers at Ripper Casino! Here’s what’s in store for January:
Offer 1: 100% Deposit Bonus + 20 Free Spins on Escape the North
- Bonus Code: JAN100W20
- Deposit: $20
- Wagering Requirements: 30x
- Max Cash out: None
Offer 2: 100% Deposit Bonus + 40 Free Spins on Dr. Winmore
- Code: JAN100W40
- Min. Deposit: $25
- Wagering: 30x
- Max Cash out: None
- Note: Must claim JAN100W20 first.
Offer 3: 50 Free Spins on Alien Wins (No Deposit Required!)
- Redeem: JAN50FS
- Requirements: 60x
- Max Cashout: $180
- Note: Must claim JAN100W40 first.
Claim & Play with Confidence
These offers are valid from January 1–31, 2025, exclusively for new players. Dive into thrilling games, enjoy incredible rewards, and make this January unforgettable at Ripper Casino!
Which of these popular slots is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! And don’t miss out on Ripper Casino’s January Welcome Pack—perfect for chasing those big wins.