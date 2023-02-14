This Valentine Sloto’Cash Will Make You Fall in Love

When you play Sloto’Cash this month, you’ll find yourself falling in love all over again….with jackpots!

Keeping in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Sloto’Cash has put together a Valentine’s gift for all players to enjoy during this month of love.

In addition to the deposit match bonuses, free spins, and more free spins that are being offered to all slot lovers, there are three special bonuses being offered.

100% plus 50 Spins on Top

For the first match, use the code SLOTSLOVERS-1 to receive a 100% match plus 50 free spins on Lil Red.

150% plus 100 Spins on Top

In the second match, redeem the code SLOTSLOVERS-2 to receive a 150% match plus 100 free spins on Princess Warrior as part of the bonus

200 Free Spins

The bonus code SLOTSLOVERS-3 can be redeemed by claiming these two bonuses and 200 free spins can be won on Cleopatra’s Gold by redeeming this bonus code.

You must redeem each of the promotions in the order in which they were offered. Deposits must be made in the amount of $25 to qualify for this offer. The wagering requirement for all three bonuses, including winnings from free spins, is 30x. It is imperative to note that all bonuses are valid until March 15th.

Are you looking for more bonuses like these in the future? With Sloto’Cash, you will experience daily bonuses such as these all the time when you join. There is a $7,777 welcome bonus available to newly registered players at Sloto’Cash, along with 300 free spins, to help them get started.

The huge welcome package is valid for the first five deposits. There are tons of free spins that will be awarded to you on top of the dollar for dollar match on each deposit you make.