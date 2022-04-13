Bovada Jackpot Sit & Go, Buy-ins Start at $100

By
Peter McCullough
-
0
34
Bovada Poker

Get in the fast lane when you play Bovada’s Jackpot Sit & Gos

If you are looking for some extra cash, then Bovada Pokers Jackpot Sit & Gos tournaments are the way to go. Join in on the fast paying action 24/7 for as little as $0.50.

Here is all you need to know about Jackpot Sit & Gos. They are available to be played on Desktop and Mobile. The competitions escalate quickly. These types of tournaments are designed to be one of the fastest poker paydays in the industry. This is thanks to the hyper turbo structure where blinds increase every three minutes.

Every player who joins starts with 300 chip stacks. The winner takes all except for when the top three multipliers are hit. The cash prize is determined randomly. A spinning reel will determine the payout as soon as three players join the game. You can win up to 1,000x your buy-in. If you can multi-task, then you can play up to four games at one time. Buy-ins start at $0.50 and range up to $100.

Are you ready to win some fast cash? Head on over to Bovada today and get started playing the Jackpot Sit & Gos.

All New Sit & Go Buy-in: $100

Prize Pool MultiplierFrequency/ 1,000,0001st-Place Prize2nd and 3rd-Place PrizesTotal Jackpot
1,2001 in 100,000$100,000$10,000$120,000
2403 in 100,000$20,000$2,000$24,000
1209 in 100,000$10,000$1,000$12,000
15105 in 100,000$1,500$1,500
524,887 in 100,000$500$500
274,995 in 100,000$200$200
Bovada Jackpot Sit & Go’s – BUY-INS START AT $0.50:
Buy-ins range from $2 up to $100.

