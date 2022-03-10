Play Free Spins for a Slunch Break at Slots Million Casino

Do you have plans for lunch this week? Play Free Spins at Slots Million between 11am and 1:00pm to Qualify for Free Spins!

Enjoy your lunch break with Slots Million this week! Slots Million hosts its own lunch break special, Slunch Break, every Monday through Friday. 5 days a week, you can get some free spins on their trending slot.

From 11am-1pm, every deposit you make will be rewarded with 20 sweet free spins on Chilli Heat Megaways. Free spins can be claimed up to four times a day, so that’s twenty times a week.

To get your Slunch Break spins, just log in and make a deposit of at least $20. Your free spins bonus will be in the “My Bonuses” section of the cashier.

The free spins must be claimed within 24 hours. The winnings derived from the spins must be wagered at least 48x before they are credited to your cash balance. Each free spin is worth 0.20. There’s a maximum wager of $3.00 until the wagering requirements are met. While the bonus is active, some games may not be available.

Slots Million’s terms and conditions apply.