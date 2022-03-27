Play Spinfinity Casino with a Spectacular $9,000 in Bonuses

Maggie Bean
Play a Universe of Gaming with a Unbelievable $9,000 in Bonuses When You Join Spinfinity Casino

Where else are you gonna get up to $9,000 extra to play your favorite slots? You can’t find anything else online but Spinfinity Casino! There’s no other casino with such an amazing welcome package!

Spinfinity has more than 350 games including slots, progressives, table games, scratch cards, keno, and board games. Spinfinity runs on the RealTime Gaming platform, one of the longest running and most popular online casino platforms. You can play all casino games on your Mac or PC, and you can also play them on your phone.

When new players sign up and make their first deposit, they’ll get a 300% bonus up to $3,000. The welcome bonus can be redeemed three times, making a total of $9,000 in free casino money available. Cryptocurrency deposits have a minimum of $10, and all other deposits have a minimum of $35. Wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

Spinfinity accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, BitCoin, Litecoin, Bitcash, Ethereum, and Interac E-Transfer.
