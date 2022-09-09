Roaring Bamboo Bonus from the Royal Panda Himself

How does an extra $150 every week sound? Pandastic! End every week with a roaring Bamboo Bonus when you play Royal Panda. Enjoy a hefty 50% Deposit Match with our Bamboo Bonus.

Earn up to an extra $150 when you deposit and play Royal Panda on Friday’s and Saturday’s each week thanks to Royal Panda’s Bamboo Bonus. There is no better way or bonus to end your week than with this roaring cash Bamboo Bonus!

Bamboo Bonus

Deposit a minimum of $10 to claim an extra 50% Friday and Saturday. The deposit must be wagered at least 35x on any of the casino or live casino games before the bonus can be claimed.

Wagering needs to be completed within 72 hours of the deposit time. As soon as the deposit and wagering terms have been met the bonus will be available to claim.

Start earning your Bamboo Bonus when you play Royal Panda today. Mr Panda will help get you started by matching the first deposit by 100% up to $1000. If, for some reason you don’t have much luck with the first deposit and bonus Mr Panda will credit the same bonus with your second deposit.

When you play Royal Panda you always start playing with your real balance first, so your bonus balance isn’t used unless you keep winning.