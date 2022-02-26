Play Bitstarz’ Love of Book of Games with a 50% Bonus

Let’s put those weekend plans aside because Bitstarz is giving you the chance to claim a 50% deposit bonus on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It’s rare that BitStarz gives away weekend bonuses, but this weekend they’re doing it! There’s a 50% reload bonus all weekend long with the Book of Games Weekend.

Make your first deposit of the day on Saturday, and then make your second deposit of at least 0.0006BTC on Sunday. You’ll be eligible for a 50% bonus up to 0.0015BTC. We’ve got one of the best weekend bonus offers ever! Don’t miss out and play BitStarz today to get your mind-blowing Book Of slots collection bonuses.

There are only 24 hours left in this promotion. In order to qualify for the bonuses, players must make at least four deposits since they registered, and they must deposit the minimum amount. Each player can claim one bonus per day. Before winnings from the reload bonus can be cashed out, they have to be wagered 40 times.

Weekend Deposits!

Simply deposit at least 0.0006 BTC on any or every day this weekend, and you’ll get a 50% bonus up to 0.0015 BTC per day – that’s a total of 0.0045 BTC for the whole weekend!

New Player Bonuses

Let’s not leave out new players! There’s always something fresh and exciting for them. BitStarz welcomes all new players with not only the red carpet, but also 20 free no deposit spins to try out the games.

In addition, $500 in complimentary casino bonuses with the first four deposits. With your first deposit, you’ll get a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

The campaign runs on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 13:00 CET to Sunday, February 27, 2022 23:59 CET. Only customers who made 4 deposits or more since registration are eligible for this campaign. You can only claim one bonus per day during the campaign period. Bonuses will be credited on your first deposit of the day CET during the campaign period. Deposit at least 0.0006 BTC to get 50% up to 0.0015 BTC Reload Bonus on your first deposit of the day. Minimum deposit amount has to be fulfilled in one time. Winnings from reload bonus must be wagered 40 times. General Bonuses Terms & Conditions apply. General Terms & Conditions apply.