Play the Zodiac Spinback at Vegas Crest Casino!

On Sunday, Vegas Crest will celebrate International Astrology Day! Celebrate the stars this month with Vegas Crests Zodiac Spinback promotion

This Sunday, March 20, is International Astrology Day. Join Vegas Crest for a special Zodiac Spinback giveaway. You’ll get 50 free spins on Zodiac for every $50 you stake on Eurasian Gaming’s Zodiac slot.

You can get 50 free spins this Sunday and next Sunday from 12:01am to 11:59pm. Free spins will be credited on Monday after 3:00am. Free spins expire in 24 hours if they’re not claimed. All winnings from free spins are subject to a 35x wagering requirement before they can be cashed out. The promotion only applies to wagers, and you can only use it once a day.

The promotion doesn’t apply to newly registered players. New players must sign up and make their first deposit before they can take part in any promotion. Upon signup, players get 10 free spins no deposit plus $2,500 in casino bonuses with their first two deposits at Vegas Crest. A maximum cashout of $100 is available when winnings from the welcome free spins are accumulated. maximum of $100.

1st deposit will receive a 200% bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins

2nd deposit will receive a 300% bonus up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins.

Here are the terms and conditions:

Each week, the promotions run from 5:01AM CET to 4:59AM CET on Sundays during the month of March.

In order to participate in the promotion, players must have made a deposit within the previous 7 days.

The prize is redeemable the following day after 3AM ET.

If not claimed, the prize will expire in 24 hours.

It is a bet-based promotion.

Wagering requirements for free spins are x35 and expire after 24 hours.

General website terms and conditions apply.