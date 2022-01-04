$1 Satellites for $200K WSOPC Caribbean in St. Maarten at Everygame

January 5, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Poker players can win their way to the $200,000 GTD WSOPC Caribbean in satellites that begin today.

The winner of the online Final on January 16th will receive a $4500 prize package that includes buy-in, accommodation, meals and more, and compete face-to-face in St. Maarten for $200,000 in guaranteed prize money.

These are three-tier satellites. Winners of $1 Step 1 tournaments win a ticket to their choice of three Step 2 events. Step two winners get a seat at the Final table. (Players can buy-in at Step 2 or the Final.)

The $200K Main Event begins April 1st and concludes April 4th. Everygame winners can choose to start on Day 1A or Day 1B.

With its dozens of beaches, luxury hotels, over 300 restaurants, duty free shopping, casinos, discos and night clubs, St Maarten is a very popular stop on the WSOPC circuit.

The $4500 prize package awarded to the Final winner includes $1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean, 5-nights (March 31st to April 5th, 2022) in a Premier Double Room at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort in St. Maarten, $600 to help with travel expenses, all meals and beverages, $100 free Cash Game buy-in, Everygame gear and welcome dinner with Everygame crew.

$200K WSOPC Caribbean Satellites SCHEDULE

STEP 1

January 5th to 16th

5:00 & 11:00 am and 1:00, 4:00, 7:10, 10:00 pm

1 seat for any Step 2 awarded each day (2 at 7:10 pm games)

Buy-in $1 + $0.10 STEP 2

Jan 5th to 15th

1 seat for Final tournament awarded each day

Buy–in $11 + $1 Last Chance

Jan. 16th, 4:10 pm Eastern

2 seats for final tournament awarded

Buy-in $11+$1 FINAL

$4500 WSOPC St. Maarten prize package awarded

Sunday, January 16th, 6:00 pm Eastern

Buy-in $150 + $14

10,000 starting chips, 12-minute blinds, re-entry available for first 15 levels.

