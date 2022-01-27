2nd Round of Satellites for WSOPC Caribbean at Everygame Poker

January 26, 2022 (Press Release) — One Everygame Poker player has already won his way to the $200K GTD WSOPC Caribbean in St Maarten.

Another satellite series starts today (January 26th), another $4500 prize package will be awarded February 6th, and another Everygame Poker player will be at the table in St Maarten in April.

The winner of the first satellite series is a 33-year-old Hungarian known as ‘SharkyKata’. He’s been playing mostly tournaments since he registered with the poker room two and a half years ago. The final heads-up match was between him and another regular tournament player at Everygame, Twitch streamer ‘2fit2fold’. SharkyKata won with a Full House.

Final hand in first series Final:

Deal cards to SharkyKata: [4h2h]

Deal cards to 2Fit2Fold: [2c8d]

SharkyKata: Call

2Fit2Fold: Check

— Deal FLOP —: [2d 9c 2s]

2Fit2Fold: Check

SharkyKata: Check

— Deal TURN —: [Qd]

2Fit2Fold: Bet

SharkyKata: Call

— Deal RIVER —: [4c]

2Fit2Fold: Bet

SharkyKata: AllIn

2Fit2Fold: AllIn

SharkyKata: Wins Pot

SharkyKata Won with winning cards: [2d2s2h4h4c] – FullHouse

Like SharkyKata, the winner of the next Final on February 6th will receive a $4500 prize package that includes the $1700 tournament buy-in, 5-nights i at the all-inclusive Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, $600 toward travel expenses, a $100 cash game buy-in and more. They’ll compete face-to-face for $200,000 in guaranteed prize money.

Half French and half Dutch, St. Maarten is known for its beach at the end of a runway. With lots of great clubs and restaurants, it’s a very popular stop on the WSOPC circuit. The $200K Main Event begins April 1st and concludes April 4th.

WSOPC Caribbean 2022 SatelliteS Schedule

Players can win their way to the Final or buy in at any step.

STEP 1

January 26th to February 6th @ 5:00 & 11:00 am and 1:00, 4:00, 7:10, 10:00 pm Eastern

1 seat for any Step 2 awarded each day (2 at 7:10 pm games)

Buy-in $1 + $0.10

STEP 2

January 26th to February 6th @ 6:10 and 9:10 pm Eastern

1 seat for Final tournament awarded each day

Buy–in $11 + $1

Last Chance

February 6th, 4:10 pm Eastern

2 seats for final tournament awarded

Buy-in $11+$1

FINAL

$4500 WSOPC St. Maarten prize package awarded

Sunday, February 6th, 6:00 pm Eastern

Buy-in $150 + $14

10,000 starting chips, 12-minute blinds, re-entry available for first 15 levels.

Everygame Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.

