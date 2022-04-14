Bitcoin Deposits Get Extra Free Spins at Everygame Poker

April 18, 2022 (Press Release) — This week (April 18-25), Everygame Poker is giving players free spins on two of its players’ favorite slots: Gold Canyon and Reels of Wealth. Players that deposit using Bitcoin get 15 extra free spins. Also this week, blackjack players can pick up a $50 bonus.

With games from four leading games providers, Everygame Poker adds new games to its casino games section every month. Some become less popular over time, others are destined to be classics that players can never seem to get enough of. Gold Canyon and Reels of Wealth — always two of the busiest slots in the casino — have stood the test of time.

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an Expanding Wild. The Scatter is a Bundle of Dynamite and when three or more appear they explode. New symbols drop into their place and any new wins are calculated.

Surrounding players with piles of glittering gold and jewels, Reels of Wealth is the most decadent game in the casino. With so many ways to win, it’s known for great pay outs. Wilds double wins. Scatters can multiply the total bet up to 2000X. Players collect special Jackpot symbols to win one of four incredible jackpots.

Both of the featured games are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section and can be played on desktop and laptop computers, smartphones and tablets.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

April 18-25, 2022

30 Free Spins on Gold Canyon (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: BANDITBIT

60 Free Spins on Reels of Wealth (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: COINREEL

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK QUEST

April 18-24, blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts the busiest poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.