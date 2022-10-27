Everygame Poker is Giving Free Spins on New Trinity Reels

October 27, 2022 (Press Release) – This weekend, Everygame Poker is adding a glittering new game to its casino games section. October 28-31, active players can take ten free spins on the new Trinity Reels with Betsoft’s new “Boost” feature, no deposit required.

Gemstones glitter against the backdrop of an exotic Moorish temple in Trinity Reels. There are up to 177,147 ways to win on every spin in this innovative new 6-reel slot. The special sixth reel can grant one of three “boost” features.

The Wild Boost gives Triple Wild symbols and the Split Boost splits two or three positions into double or triple symbols, creating more chances for a winning combination. The Multi Boost awards an up to 10X multiplier. Scatters award ten free spins where Boosts appear much more frequently.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: 10 FREE SPINS ON NEW TRINITY REELS

Available October 28-31, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Trinity Reels. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

HALLOWEEN FREE SPINS

Available until October 31, 2022 only

Since it’s Halloween, there are extra treats in store this weekend. Depositing players can get free spins on four popular slots from Betsoft. Players that claim free spin deposit bonuses for Rags to Witches (a brand-new Halloween game), Lost: Mystery Chests and Kensei Blades can then get 100 free spins on Triple Juicy Drops with no further deposit required.

Rags to Witches is a brand-new Halloween slot with witches, bats, skeletons and black cats and an innovative new Prize Reel that can award one of four jackpots. Lost: Mystery Chests takes players to the mysterious pyramids of Egypt where hidden Mystery Chests reveal instant cash wins, high value symbols, Wilds or Scatters.

Kensei Blades is a fantasy anime themed game with an unusual 3-4-5-4-3 grid giving 720 chances to win on every spin. Free Spin symbols trigger up to 240 free spins. Triple Juicy Drops is a mouthwatering new game with Multiplying Wilds, Prize Wheels and three Jackpots.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from four games studios. Sleighin’ It, a new Christmas game with a linked progressive jackpot, arrives November 17th. Golden Dragon Inferno, a new Chinese-themed game with Multiplying Wilds and Stacked Mystery Symbols debuts November 24th.