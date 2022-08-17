Fairy Tale Magic During Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

August 15, 2022 (Press Release) – From ancient cultures to the world of magical fairy tales, Everygame Poker is featuring four games, each with unique bonus features, during Free Spins Week.

Jack and the Mighty Beanstalk, Runes of Odin, Sands of Egypt and The Forbidden Tomb are all found under the Nucleus Gaming tab in the casino games section. Players can claim 30, 60, 80 or even 100 free spins when they make a deposit August 15-22.

Also this week, blackjack players can win a $50 bonus prizes by collecting designated winning hands.

FREE SPINS ON GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMES

Available August 15-22, 2022

30 Free Spins on Jack and the Mighty Beanstalk

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: JACK30

60 Free Spins on Runes of Odin

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: YGGDRASIL60

80 Free Spins on Sands of Egypt

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: OSIRIS80

100 Free Spins on The Forbidden Tomb

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: BURIED100

Jack and the Mighty Beanstalk is a three-reel, five payline game based on the classic fairy tale. After each spin with no winning combinations, players climb up to the next level of the beanstalk and the win multiplier increases by one. Three Giant’s Castle symbols trigger 10 free spins with extra Castles. A Golden Egg is the Wild symbol.

The ancient Norse god of war leads players on an epic journey in the Runes of Odin slot. When the Rune of Power appears, one of 5 forces of nature are unleashed, replacing symbols and creating new combinations. The Well of Knowledge can wash over the reels to award instant prizes.

In Sands of Egypt, players collect symbols of Egyptian gods to advance through a revolutionary trail system to win free spins and a jackpot as monumental as the treasures of Egypt themselves.

The Forbidden Tomb is a progressive game played in rounds of 10. Mystic Compass symbols transform into Pyramid Relics and every 10 spins they all transform into Wilds. Three Tomb Entrance symbols award 15 free spins, each with at least five and up to ten 10 Wilds.

BLACKJACK QUEST

Blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack August 15-21. (Wagering requirement 25X.)