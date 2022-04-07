Million Dollar Weekend High Roller Event at Ignition

Ignition’s Million Dollar Weekend is here!

The Million Dollar Weekend at Ignition is almost here. From April 8th through April 11th the $3 Million guaranteed will be spread across 25 events including Tune-Ups, High Rollers and Special Events.

Qualifiers have started with buy-ins starting at just $25+$2.50. The Main Event will offer $250,000 GTD that will start at 5:20pm ET on Sunday April 10th. The buy-in for this event is $270 plus $20. The Mini Event is also taking place Sunday April 10th with $100,000 in guaranteed prizes. The buy-in for this competition is $100 plus $9. The Early Bird Main Event can be joined for $75 plus $7.

Visit Ignition’s poker lobby for all details on the full schedule of the qualifiers, and Million Dollar Weekend. Terms and conditions include the following; tournament tickets won in satellites cannot be used in other tournament competitions or be exchanged for cash.

Get in on the Million Dollar action with a 100% Poker Welcome up to $1,000. Ignition offers this special offer to all new players only. Prefer to play the casino? Ignition offers casino players 100% up to $1,000 with the first deposit. Deposit with BitCoin and Ignition and your welcome bonus will be doubled.