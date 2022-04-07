Million Dollar Weekend High Roller Event at Ignition

Million Dollar Weekend

Ignition’s Million Dollar Weekend is here!

The Million Dollar Weekend at Ignition is almost here. From April 8th through April 11th the $3 Million guaranteed will be spread across 25 events including Tune-Ups, High Rollers and Special Events.

Qualifiers have started with buy-ins starting at just $25+$2.50. The Main Event will offer $250,000 GTD that will start at 5:20pm ET on Sunday April 10th. The buy-in for this event is $270 plus $20. The Mini Event is also taking place Sunday April 10th with $100,000 in guaranteed prizes. The buy-in for this competition is $100 plus $9. The Early Bird Main Event can be joined for $75 plus $7.

Visit Ignition’s poker lobby for all details on the full schedule of the qualifiers, and Million Dollar Weekend. Terms and conditions include the following; tournament tickets won in satellites cannot be used in other tournament competitions or be exchanged for cash.

Get in on the Million Dollar action with a 100% Poker Welcome up to $1,000. Ignition offers this special offer to all new players only. Prefer to play the casino? Ignition offers casino players 100% up to $1,000 with the first deposit. Deposit with BitCoin and Ignition and your welcome bonus will be doubled.

Qualifiers will start running on Saturday, April 1st, with buy-ins, starting at just $25 + $2.50 you can play your way in before the big money starts rolling.

