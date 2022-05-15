One Event, A Million Prize Pool w/a Chance To Win All Year

Bovada’s Monthly Milli is Checking Off the Monthly Calendar Boxes…Head Over and Check Out Their $1MILLION PRIZE POOL! Then Mark Your Calendar and Grab a Seat at the Table All Year Long.

Bovada’s Monthly Milly is the last Sunday of each month, so make it a regular stop often to make sure you don’t miss out.

Don’t forget about Bovada’s Monthly Milly tournament this month. Each and every month Bovada gives its poker players the chance to play one event for one million. Bovada’s Monthly Milly is one of the biggest and most popular tournaments events found online.

There’s no other online tournament that guarantees a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Mark your poker calendars for Sunday May 22nd. You can buy a seat for $535, or you can get in just by playing one of the Satellite tournaments to qualify. The Satellite competitions cost as low as $1.10. Bovada’s poker lobby has all the details on the events.

Tournament tickets cannot be used to join the competition and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Be sure to play Bovada Poker to grab your seat the event is right around the corner! Bovada will help you get started playing with 100% up to $500 for new poker players. If you want to join and try the casino games, then a $3,000 welcome bonus package new player promotion is for you.

Bovada will award 100% up to $1000 with the first three deposits when you sign up and use code NEWWELCOME.