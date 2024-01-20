Poker Power Ignites with Ignition’s Triple Header Sunday

Poker enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the ultimate showdown in the poker universe!

Ignition is rolling out the red carpet for all the card sharks and weekend warriors with their Triple Header Sunday Tournaments – a poker extravaganza that’ll have you on the edge of your seat!

Imagine not one, not two, but THREE chances to swim in the vast ocean of prize pools every Sunday. Ignition is turning up the heat with over $235,000 in guaranteed prizes! If you’ve been itching to flex your poker muscles and score big, this is your golden ticket to poker glory.

Now, you might be wondering, how do you get in on this action without breaking the bank? Well, hold onto your poker face because you can dive into the competition with just a humble $10. Yes, you read that right! And if you’re feeling lucky, there are qualifiers running all week long, giving you the chance to snag a seat at the table without burning a hole in your pocket.

Let’s break it down for you – the Triple Header Sunday Tournaments will be a poker fiesta like no other. First up, warm up those poker hands in the $10k GTD Warm-up with a buy-in of $10 + $1. It’s the perfect appetizer for what’s to come. Then, things start heating up with the Kickoff, boasting a massive $75k GTD. Get in the game with a buy-in of $100 + $9, and trust me, the adrenaline rush is worth every penny.

But hold onto your poker chips because the Main Event is where the real magic happens. A mind-blowing $150k GTD is up for grabs, and you can secure your spot at the table with a buy-in of $1000 + $55. It’s the ultimate battleground for poker supremacy, and only the boldest will emerge victorious.

And guess what? The thrill doesn’t stop on Sundays. Qualifiers are scattered throughout the week, so you can sharpen your skills and earn that golden ticket whenever you please. For all the nitty-gritty details, just log into your Ignition Poker account, and the poker universe will unfold before your eyes.

But hey, if you’re not part of the Ignition family yet, what are you waiting for? Join the poker party today! Ignition is not only handing out high fives to the seasoned players but also rolling out the welcome mat for newcomers. New players can grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses when using Crypto or a cool $2,000 with Credit Card options. Now, that’s what I call a warm welcome!

So, gear up, grab your shades, and shuffle your way into Ignition’s Triple Header Sunday Tournaments. The cards are on the table, and the stakes have never been higher. It’s time to show the poker world what you’re made of!