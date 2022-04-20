Rally Your Best Felt Game with Ignition’s Gumball 3000

Rally Your Way to Ignition to Play the Biggest Grand Prize Tournament Ever

Ignition is hosting their biggest grand prize tournament event ever, the Gumball 3000 $250K Grand Prize Finale. From now through May 2nd you and your crew can come celebrate and join in on the biggest tournament event ever. This is just one of the big parties to come as the Official Casino and Betting Partner.

Grand Prize

$250,000 cash plus $5,000 prize package for two to celebrate at the Rally Stop with Team Ignition

Silver

$5,000 prize package for two to celebrate at the Rally Stop with Team Ignition

Bronze

$5,000 prize package for two to celebrate at the Rally Stop with Team Ignition

Plus, a regular prize pool will be paid out worth $1,500 in cash prizes.

The sub-satellite and satellite events are underway with as little as $4+$0.40 for the buy-in. You can play for a seat every day for the epic event on May 2nd.

Grab your seat today! Visit Ignition for all the important details of the event. Ignition will help you get started earning your spot in the grand finale with 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome. This promotional bonus is valid for new players only.