Take $2K Slots Contest at Everygame Poker This Week

March 7, 2022 (Press Release) — This week slots players at Everygame Poker will compete for $2000 in prizes taking spins on Take the Bank, Take Olympus, Take the Kingdom and Take Santa’s Shop.

Players earn points as they play these games — all found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the site. At the end of the week-long competition, 16 players with the most points will win prize money. First prize is $400.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Betsoft’s original cops-and-robbers game, Take the Bank.

In Take Olympus, Greek gods have special powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. The mighty Zeus can expand to fill his reel and grant free spins.

In Take the Kingdom, a dragon breathes firebombs that explode into wilds every 7 spins. Treasure Chest scatters trigger free spins with extra wilds.

Take Santa’s Shop is a holiday version of the popular cops and robbers slot game. Like the original, it’s a progression game: every ten spins, Ornament Bombs explode and turn into Wilds.

All four games featured in this contest are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section.

BLACKJACK QUEST

This week blackjack players can win an instant cash prize. March 7-13, blackjack players win $50 on top of their winnings by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker has busy tables on the Horizon Poker Network and a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.