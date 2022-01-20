Zar Casino Is Now Blacklisted For Scamming Players

BLACKLISTED

Zar Casino is an online casino that boasts on their website that they are “The best online casino in South Africa”. This is so far from the truth. Zar has now been added to our Online Casino Blacklist due to several payout complaints against them. We have tried on several occasions to contact the casino about the alleged payout scams. So far all our efforts have gone unanswered by Zar’s Support Staff.

We will continue to add the complaints to the comment section below as they come in. Since they are now on our Blacklist we will no longer waste our time trying to contact them.

This is a warning to anyone thinking about playing at Zar Casino. Just don’t!

Everyone else that is already a player would be wise to try and cashout (good luck) and play at an honest online casino.

Latest Complaints:

I made a deposit on Zar Casino but match bonus. The match bonus wager was completed.

I played on and in the end cashed out about R18 000. My limit of withdrawals according to my level on Zar Casino is R20 000.

After waiting 48hours withdrawal pending. They paid out R850 into my bank account and added R10 000 on my zar account. After my initial withdrawal, I made another deposit and started to play. So they added the R10 000 to my Zar account which was actually suppose to be paid to my bank account. I was told by the Zar casino support team to do the withdrawal again, which I did. It was again added to my zar account and bonus added by the team again!!!

I was then forced to finish the wager of the bonus that was not even related to the R10 000 withdrawal . So final amount was R7000 cash out after wager reached and completed. Now, they only want to pay out R650 without any explanation why!! I was still in my limit of withdrawal, there was no active bonus. So I personally feel this is a big scam. They are refusing a player honest winnings and no explanation for anything! This has been an ongoing thing from 27 December 2021 and I still have not received any word from them.

Viane

I made a withdrawal of R1700 through a R399 deposit bonus with a playthrough offer R24000 that i manage to achieve. After i made the withdrawal i looked at my statement and it showed R1301 is the amount payout and by that time the status completed.

After 9 days i received a payment of R399 which should’ve been deducted from the amount of R1700 that was and amount R1301 should’ve been paid to me….

So I’m really not getting feedback from these cunts at ZAR casino, which they have to solve this matter in days, but it wasn’t my fault ….lack of staff or communication between departments….

Help Help Help PLEASE

Lesley

I played on ZAR casino. However I have won. Played finally deposited as mentioned by online support. However my deposit has rejected twice from ZAR side of the casino.

As mentioned by your online agent. My winnings where declined ,and I can’t get my winnings now. Sent numerous emails to [email protected] but no one dares to reply.

Sandhir

More complaints below in the comment section ⇩