Zar Casino Is Now Blacklisted For Scamming Players

Zar Casino is an online casino that boasts on their website that they are “The best online casino in South Africa”. This is so far from the truth. Zar has now been added to our Online Casino Blacklist due to several payout complaints against them. We have tried on several occasions to contact the casino about the alleged payout scams. So far all our efforts have gone unanswered by Zar’s Support Staff.
We will continue to add the complaints to the comment section below as they come in. Since they are now on our Blacklist we will no longer waste our time trying to contact them.
This is a warning to anyone thinking about playing at Zar Casino. Just don’t!
Everyone else that is already a player would be wise to try and cashout (good luck) and play at an honest online casino.
Latest Complaints:
I made a deposit on Zar Casino but match bonus. The match bonus wager was completed.
I played on and in the end cashed out about R18 000. My limit of withdrawals according to my level on Zar Casino is R20 000.
After waiting 48hours withdrawal pending. They paid out R850 into my bank account and added R10 000 on my zar account. After my initial withdrawal, I made another deposit and started to play. So they added the R10 000 to my Zar account which was actually suppose to be paid to my bank account. I was told by the Zar casino support team to do the withdrawal again, which I did. It was again added to my zar account and bonus added by the team again!!!
I was then forced to finish the wager of the bonus that was not even related to the R10 000 withdrawal . So final amount was R7000 cash out after wager reached and completed. Now, they only want to pay out R650 without any explanation why!! I was still in my limit of withdrawal, there was no active bonus. So I personally feel this is a big scam. They are refusing a player honest winnings and no explanation for anything! This has been an ongoing thing from 27 December 2021 and I still have not received any word from them.
Viane
I made a withdrawal of R1700 through a R399 deposit bonus with a playthrough offer R24000 that i manage to achieve. After i made the withdrawal i looked at my statement and it showed R1301 is the amount payout and by that time the status completed.
After 9 days i received a payment of R399 which should’ve been deducted from the amount of R1700 that was and amount R1301 should’ve been paid to me….
So I’m really not getting feedback from these cunts at ZAR casino, which they have to solve this matter in days, but it wasn’t my fault ….lack of staff or communication between departments….
Help Help Help PLEASE
Lesley
I played on ZAR casino. However I have won. Played finally deposited as mentioned by online support. However my deposit has rejected twice from ZAR side of the casino.
As mentioned by your online agent. My winnings where declined ,and I can’t get my winnings now. Sent numerous emails to [email protected] but no one dares to reply.
Sandhir
Hi Rick
My name is Alex and an avid online casino player, I had a couple of welcome bonus codes and won appox R40000.00 over a few days, the casino is now telling me they won’t pay me out because I have not made a deposit. If this was the the case why does the app allow a withdraw and ask for account details, furthermore they have sent me a statement saying the payment has been completed.
Good day, ZAR casino was lovely I enjoyed it. Had fun, I played many no deposit bonuses the first week I registered with them. No issues it was all approved. So anyways I won R800 but withdrew R500 only. And bare in mind, this when I win and applied for the withdrawal I had not deposited any REAL MONEY. I played with free bonus from their site and also from emails they sent etc. I did my withdrawal on the 18th of January 2021 of R500, I snet through required FICA documents via email. It was processed. I still didn’t make any deposit from my personal bank account yet. Eventually I did an eft on the 22n January 2021, so I cud play properly and win big cos of the R500 i won. Everything was going great. Anyways I was paid out the R500 on the 26th January 2021.. Yay I was so happy. Thereafter I made about 6 or so deposits till lastnight the 08th of February 2021. Yep last night I also deposited. So a few days ago, I played as normal, using all the freebies they gave, also the no deposit bonuses etc. I spoke to Rose, Yana, Aleena etc. So luck was on my side… I played a game that required me completing a wager of R12000 to win whatever amount thereafter. Like a no max withdrawal win. I made deposits that same week 3rd 4th Feb 2021 I did like 2 deposits. Anyways that was taht. I played with the bonuses etc, played with my. Money deposits etc. And I passed the R12000 wager. Anyways after playing it I see I had R8400 or in my account balance and a bonus of non refundable R250. So when I wnet to claim it said I have an active bonus. So before I do anything I contacted agent and she said she doesn’t see any bonus. Etc. But I said I’m looking at it. I have screen shots of the notifications from the system. So anyways… I forfeited the R250 non redeemable bonus. And Alas… The withdrawal was now allowing me to withdraw the cash balance.. So I chose R8000 to withdraw and it wnet through successfully. I put in all the relevant bank details etc. Omg I’m so happy cos I stayed up almost whole night and morn ng so that I can complete this wager. And I completed and I won.. LEGALLY and fairly and followed the rules and terms etc. The money was mine. So I chatted with agent etc and and and. So anyways ZAR SEND ME AN EMAIL FOR ME TO SEND FICA DOCUMENTS ETC AGAIN. So I’m like I just withdrew 2 weeks ago, why must I now resend the same documents . U shud have that on file. U shud have ur my bank details cos u paid me R500 on the 26th of Jan 2021. Anyways never got any replies etc. But everyday still they send emails with free spins etc etc etc. So I contacted them today 9th Feb 2021 regarding status of withdrawal only to find out its declined cos I used too many bonuses and free spins and no deposit bonuses etc. R8000 FOR ME IS ALOT OF MONEY AND MONEY THAT I SO NEED DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES. So I spoke to some Guy named Oliver Angor.. VIP manager or supervisor. And he was rude arrogant and treated me like I was nothing.
I ASKED QUESTIONS I EXPLAINED. BUT HE KEPT SENDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS 5X IN THAT SAME CHAT THIS MORNING. SO I ASKED AGAIN, I WASN’T PAID COS I USED FREE SPIN BONUSES AND NO DEPOSIT BONUSES HE SAID YES u USED THEM WITHOUT MAKING DEPOSITS IN BETWEEN.
NOW MY POINT IS THIS… I ASKED HIM… SO HOW IS IT THAT I Did the exact same thing I been doing from the start of joining u guys. I have been playing with NDB AND FS… And ur system allowed me to use them. If it didn’t allow, then a pop up message tell u u can’t use it. So watever BONUSES, BE IT FS OR NDB OR Match BONUS ETC, I PLAYED IT, ALSO DID DEPOSITS IN BETWEEN AS WELL. AND ALL THESE WERE ACCEPTED AND APPROVED BY ZAR CASINO AND redeemed by me. I live alone and ai relocated to CPT. My family is in Durban. So playing online free bets etc keeps my mind busy at night or when I’m working os of this virus I don’t leave my home. It’s too scary. Money Is tight and that’s why I play the free stuff I get from them or ads with their name and logo etc. And I love playing the games.
ANYWAYS…. THEY DECLINED MY R8000. but what I asked Oliver again… He was so evasive and rude and even arrogant towards me…. I asked him….. So HOW WAS I PAID THE R500 WITHOUT MAKING ANY DEPOIST. but for The R8000 win I had done some deposits of REAL MONEY. MY MONEY FROM MY BANK ACCOUNT VIA EFT. SO COS THIS Is R8000 YOURL DONT WANA PAY ME. BUT R500 URL DID.
SO WHAT WAS DIFFERENT THIS TIME COS I KNOW I PLAYED FAIR AND LEGAL AND PLAY BONUSES OR NDB WAS APPROVED MY THE CASINO AND I PLAYED IT. So OLIVER SAYS, they paid u because of good customer service.
So, JUST TO PAY ME R500 AND Keep ME HAPPY (COUGHS SARCASTICALLY ) THEY BROKE THEIR OWN RULES, AND I PAID NOT A CENT TO THEM. AND PLAYED FREE BONUESE ETC.
SO FOR ME AS A PAYING CUSTOMER, I DID EFT BANK TRANSFERS…. AND I WON R8000 SUDDENLY THE RULES ARE IMPLEMENTED AND I’M NOT TREAT LIKE A LOONY CASE AND CRIMINAL.
HOW DO U DECLINE SOMEONE THAT PAYS MONEY TO UR BIZ, BUT KOOKS AFTER AND BEND THE RULES BREAK THE RULES, SHOWV YOUR RULES DOWN THE TOILET PAN FOR SOMEONE THAT HASNT Contribute A CENT TO UR BIZ. How is THAT POSSIBLE. PLEASE HELP ME THE MONEY I WON, WHts DIE TO ME.
I have proof. I also have email from an agent that I Proved wrong with the TCS. She wS rude to me via live chat and treated me like I am dumb. But I taught her a thing or two about her own company polices and rules. Yep she apologised and then said I ws right ND she gave me literally a R30 bonus. Oh yes the Free spins on email said any game I Wana play using the free spins. My choice. But she loaded it without asking or informing me until she was done. We had a debate and guess I knew more than. Her what her companys policies are for withdrawal and wagering.
Please help me, I need my. Money. I have lots of proof. Oh and Oliver said me I must take it ombudsman they will be ready for me soon. I must compile my docs. Pathetic customer service by him and no empathy m And he insists he stands by his terms.
My POINT IS.. FOR R500 U BROKE THE RULES., U EVEN PAID ME IN MY BANK. ACCOUNT. BUT COS I WON R800 IM CLAIMING SUDDENLY THE RULES HAVE BECOME SO IMPORTANT AND ITS NOW AN ISSUE JUST COS U DONT HAVE TO PAY ME. Please help me get what’s mine please sir. Regards Richlee
Since 23 december 2021 i have been strugling to get my winning paid out from zar casino i have send them all the documents 2 times if not 3 times i get email about withdrawl stating it will be proccesed a few days later when i log in boom the money has been reversed back to my zar account i am attaching some proof of all of it.
DateNumberTypeDescriptionStatusAmount1/11/2022 7:43 AM218198WithdrawalPayment by wire transfer [Fee: R0.00]Pending(R500.00)1/10/2022 12:14 PM3289039BonusFree Game Bonus won on 1/10/2022 11:57:31 AMLostR6.861/10/2022 11:52 AM3289015BonusLoyalty Award claimed 1/10/2022LostR50.001/7/2022 12:09 PM217246WithdrawalPayment by BitcoinReversed(R600.00)1/7/2022 12:08 PM217244WithdrawalPayment by wire transfer [Fee: R0.00]Reversed(R1,000.00)1/7/2022 12:41 AM217136WithdrawalPayment by wire transfer [Fee: R0.00]Reversed(R1,600.00)1/6/2022 9:47 AM216957WithdrawalPayment by wire transfer [Fee: R0.00]Reversed(R1,700.00)1/1/2022 2:59 PM1382558DepositInstantEft payment (Billing Descriptor)CompletedR65.0012/26/2021 11:52 AM1363821DepositInstantEft payment (Billing Descriptor)CompletedR55.0012/24/2021 1:31 PM3186055BonusLoyalty Award claimed 12/24/2021LostR30.0012/23/2021 1:51 PM213540WithdrawalPayment by wire transfer [Fee: R0.00]Reversed(R1,700.00)12/23/2021 11:16 AM1354045DepositInstantEft payment (Billing Descriptor)CompletedR55.00