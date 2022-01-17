Casinoluck and Red Rakes €5,000 Super Stars Tournament

Shine bright like it was written in the stars when you play Red Rake and NextCasino’s Super Stars Tournament

Shine bright like it was written in the stars when you play Red Rake and NextCasino’s Super Stars Tournament and play for a chance to win a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

Join the fun by playing any of Red Rake’s qualifying games. These include Super 12 Stars, Super 20 Stars and Super 15 Stars slots. Earn points by playing the qualifying games by getting the single highest win in relation to your bet. For example, if you are playing $2 a spin and win $10 then you earn 10 points.

Your points will be tallied and added to the leaderboard. The player or players at the end of the tournament with the highest points will take home 1st place prize worth $1,000 in cash. The top 100 players will score a nice prize.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $400

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Be in the chance to win a share of the $5,000 prize pool. Play NextCasino today to get started.