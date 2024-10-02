Kraken’s Hunger Slot Review

Prepare yourself for a high-stakes, deep-sea adventure in Kraken’s Hunger, BGaming’s thrilling slot that takes players on a journey to uncover sunken treasures guarded by a fearsome tentacled beast. Set across variable reel sizes and paylines, this game offers an immersive experience with unique mechanics that keep the tension rising with every spin. Whether you’re hunting for riches across 5, 10, or 20 paylines, Kraken’s Hunger ensures there’s always something lurking beneath the waves.

Flexible Reel Setup for Dynamic Play

In Kraken’s Hunger, players can choose their reel setup to suit their play style, with options ranging from 5×3, 5×4, to 5×5 grids. As you increase the reel size, the paylines grow as well, offering 5, 10, or 20 paylines respectively. This customizable layout adds a layer of strategy to your spins, allowing you to decide how much risk you’re willing to take as you dive deeper into Kraken’s waters. To modify the reels, simply tap the relevant area of the screen, adjusting the grid size and the accompanying bet amount.

Bonus Symbols: The Key to Free Spins

The Bonus Symbols play a central role in triggering the Free Spins feature. Appearing on any reel during the main game, three or more Bonus symbols in a single spin not only activate Free Spins but also reward any winning combinations from that spin before the bonus round begins. Depending on how many Bonus symbols land, players can earn between 10 to 20 Free Spins, setting the stage for some truly exciting gameplay.

Free Spins and Wild Multipliers

Once you’ve triggered the Free Spins, the real fun begins. During this round, Wild Symbols come into play, appearing on any reel and substituting for all symbols except Bonus and Prize symbols. Every fourth Wild symbol retriggers the feature, granting 10 additional Free Spins and applying increasingly lucrative multipliers to your total wins. The first retrigger applies a x2 multiplier, the second x3, and the third a massive x10 multiplier. These retriggers can happen up to three times, meaning the Free Spins can quickly turn into a goldmine of winnings.

Prize Symbols: Hidden Treasures Await

Keep an eye out for the Prize Symbols, which carry random values based on their type. There are three tiers of Prize symbols, offering multipliers ranging from x2 to x20 of the base bet (the base bet being tied to the 5×3 reel setup). In the main game, three or more Prize symbols appearing on a payline award the total sum of their values. But during the Free Spins, these Prize symbols can be combined with Wilds for even greater rewards. The Wild symbols collect and pay out the sum of all Prize symbols on the screen, turning each spin into a potential treasure trove.

Tame the Kraken for Massive Wins

The Kraken may be a menacing figure, but taming it in Kraken’s Hunger can lead to fantastic rewards. In the Free Spins round, pirate ships make their appearance, and when they land alongside Wild symbols, their values are accumulated and paid out in a single spin. In the base game, these pirate ships come with fluctuating multipliers that depend on the reel size, adding yet another layer of excitement as you try to reel in the big wins.

Extra Features: Buy Bonus and Chance x2

For players who don’t want to wait for the Bonus round to trigger naturally, Kraken’s Hunger offers a Buy Bonus feature, allowing you to purchase a Free Spins round at a set price. The cost adjusts with your bet, and the next spin triggers the Free Spins. However, if you’re feeling lucky, the Chance x2 feature can also be activated, slightly increasing your bet while giving you a double chance of landing Free Spins. The two features cannot be used simultaneously, so choose your strategy wisely!

Final Thoughts

With its variable reel setup, thrilling Free Spins, and a host of multipliers and Prize symbols, Kraken’s Hunger offers a rich and engaging gameplay experience. The ability to choose your reel size and bet level, combined with the high stakes of Free Spins and Kraken’s multiplying Wilds, makes this slot a standout option for players looking for deep-sea adventure and substantial rewards. With an RTP of 97.20% on the 5×3 reels, players can dive into the Kraken’s lair with confidence, knowing there’s a good chance to come away with treasure. Will you be brave enough to face the Kraken and claim its riches?