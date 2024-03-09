Betsoft Free Spins + EXTRA Free Spins w/Bitcoin Deposits

March 11, 2024 (Press Release) – This week at Everygame Poker players can claim free spins on three of the wildest games in its casino games section: Primal Hunt, Primal Wilderness and Jungle Stripes, all from Betsoft.

Players that deposit using Bitcoin will get 50 EXTRA free spins. And, this weekend, all active players can take ten free spins on Betsoft’s brand new Tiger’s Luck.

In Primal Hunt, players are taken back to the Stone Age, where they will face off against the Cave Lion, one of the greatest hunters in history. Wilds keep on multiplying, while the Cave Lion symbol will pay in any position when it appears.

Dangerous paths are crossed in Primal Wilderness, where the fiercest animals roam and huge winnings are found deep in the primordial forest. During Free Spins, Wilds can multiply wins 2X or even 3X.

In Jungle Stripes, players are taken deep into the wilderness where the claws of the tiger bring amazing win potential. Jungle King Wilds expand and lock the reels into place, granting Free Re-spins.

This week players that deposit using Bitcoin will not only benefit from lower transaction fees, they’ll also get extra free spins.

EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available March 11-18, 2024

30 free spins (80 with Bitcoin) on Primal Hunt

Min. deposit just $25

Code: BITBEAST1

65 free spins (115 with Bitcoin) on Primal Wilderness

Min. deposit just $25

Code: BITBEAST2

100 free spins (150 with Bitcoin) on Jungle Stripes

Min. deposit just $50

Code: BITBEAST3

10 FREE SPINS ON NEW TIGER’S LUCK THIS WEEKEND

This weekend, Everygame Poker will be adding Betsoft’s new Tiger’s Luck Chinese slot game to its casino games section. According to ancient legends, the powerful Tiger is a symbol of good and plentiful fortune. In the new Tiger’s Luck, the Tiger is a Sticky Wild that boosts wins. Six or more Bonus symbols trigger the Hold and Win feature. Bonus symbols hold for three re-spins. Re-spins can be re-triggered so players can collect a fortune in bonus cash. March 15-18 all active players get ten free spins on the new game.

In addition to its busy poker tables, Everygame Poker has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.