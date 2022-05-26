Deposit Promotion of up to 150% on 1sr & 2nd Deposit

There’s one Monday left to claim your Happy Monday Bonus at Vegas Crest – Deposit every Monday, and Vegas Crest is going to boost your bankroll up to 150%!

There’s just one Monday left this month to take advantage of an extra casino bonus when you play and deposit with Vegas Crest. All month-long Vegas Crest has been offering its Happy Monday Bonus with the first and second deposit of the day.

Happy Monday Bonus

Deposit $30-$80 receive a 50% Casino Bonus

Deposit $80.01-$150 receive a 75% Casino Bonus

Deposit $150.01 or more receive a 125% Casino Bonus

Deposit $150 or more and are VIP receive a 150% Casino Bonus

This promotion is valid on Monday May 30th only. The bonus cannot be claimed with any other promotional offer and will expire 7 days after claiming if a deposit is not made. The bonus and deposit are subject to 35x wagering. Vegas Crests general bonus rules apply.

New players aren’t left out! Vegas Crest opens the door for newbies to join, and even rolls out the red carpet with a two-part welcome bonus. The first part is 10 no deposit free spins just for signing up. The second part is $2,500 in bonuses plus another 90 free spins.

Make your first deposit and receive 200% plus 30 free spins. Make your second deposit and receive 300% plus another 60 free spins.