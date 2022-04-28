Vegas Crest’ Guaranteed $20,000 Event is this Saturday

Play Vegas Crest Bingo to Win €8,600 in their €17,200 Epic Bingo Party! The Tournament Includes a €8,600 Guaranteed Game at Promotions End

Don’t make any plans for this Saturday April 30th! Vegas Crests’ $20,000 Epic Bingo Party is happening, and you don’t want to miss out on your chance to win the guaranteed cash prizes. The excitement starts at 6:00pm EDT with 10 warm up games paying out a guaranteed $1,000 in cash. The Main Event, otherwise, known as the Big Bingo Event will be at 10:00pm EDT.

Cards for the 10 warm up games are only $2.00 each. The Main Event are a little pricier, but for a chance to win $10,000 in cash it’s well worth it! Cards for the big game are $5.00. All games that playthrough out the evening are buy 3 get 2 free with a max cap of 120 cards for all players with each game.

Get ready and prepare for this epic event today! Join Vegas Crest and prebuy your cards for the big games. New players can get started with $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 100 free spins. Get started with 10 free games just for registering and then the 1st deposit will receive 200% plus 30 free spins, the second deposit 300% plus 60 free spins.