It’s time to head on over to Roaring21 Casino and claim your monthly surprises!

Head on over to Roaring21 Casino to claim a few monthly surprises. There’s 150 free spins up for grabs, 100% monthly slots bonus and a 70% slots bonus.

100% Monthly Slots Bonus

Claim up to 100% extra to play your favorite slots. The minimum deposit for all deposit options except Crypto is $35. An extra 10% will be credited if you deposit using Crypto. This makes your total bonus worth 105%. The deposit and bonus are subject to 40x wagering.

150 Monthly Spins

Deposit at least $55 during the month to unlock 150 free spins on Asgard. The free spins are worth $45 in free play. Wagering, before winnings can be cashed out, is 40x the free spin winnings. The total maximum bet is $10. The free extra spins can only be claimed once per month.

70% Slots Bonus

Make a deposit of at least $10 to receive 75%. Crypto deposits are worth 75%, all other deposits are wroth 70%. The bonus can be used to enjoy all of Roaring21’s slot games. The wagering requirement is 40x the bonus plus deposit. This coupon can be used all day every day with no redemption limit.