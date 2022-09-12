$2,500 GTD Up for Grabs with Ignition Poker Weekly Freerolls

Deposit with Crypto and earn a ticket to the $2,500 Weekly Crypto Freeroll over at Ignition

If you needed another reason to deposit with Crypto at Ignition the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositors Freeroll is the one! Make a minimum required deposit with any of the supported cryptocurrencies and you are guaranteed a free entry each and every week.

How do you qualify for a guaranteed seat in the weekly freeroll? Just make sure to deposit at least $20 or more with any of the support cryptocurrencies and you will earn yourself a ticket to the Sunday’s Crypto Depositors Freeroll. The tournament will take place every Sunday at 2:05pm ET.

Registration for the freeroll is open up until 6 hours before the start time so make sure you get registered, so you don’t miss out. A maximum of 7,000 players will be entered each week. Tournament tickets cannot be exchanged for cash, nor can they be used in any other running tournament. Tickets for the current week’s tournament will be issued every Friday.

Earn your first entry ticket today when you signup and make your first deposit. Ignition Poker will match the first poker deposit 100% up to $1,000 and the first Bitcoin deposit 200% up to $2,000.