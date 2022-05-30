Everyone Loves a Bonus, Get a 50% Reload at Bitstarz Today!

Beat the Blockchain playing BitStarz’ latest slot with a 50% reload

Beat the Blockchain and and come out ahead when you play BitStarz’ latest slot, Blockchain Megaways with a 50% bonus. What more could you ask for on a Monday?

The Booming Games slot is a hit with all players. Booming Games have definitely stepped up their game when they designed this 6+1 Megaways grid. The game boasts anywhere from 324-200,704 ways to win, wilds, bonus features and more.

50% Monday Reload

Get a 50% bonus up to 0.11BTC with your first deposit of the day. Use the extra cash to play Blockchain Megaways or one of the other hundreds of slot games BitStarz offers.

The Monday Reload is for existing players only.

New players aren’t left out. New players have their own special welcome package worth $500 in casino bonuses plus 200 free spins total. Just for signing up 20 free spins can be claimed and then another 180 spins with the first deposit.

The first deposit will also receive a 100% match up to $100 or 1BTC.