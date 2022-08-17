Play Ignition Casino with a Deposit of 100% up to $1,000

Keep the winning action going with a Weekly Boost over at Ignition Casino

Keep the winning action going all week long when you play Ignition Casino and boost your weekly balance. Get the ball rolling every Monday and play with a little extra cash to play your favorite games whether it be slots, table games or a little poker action.

The Weekly Boost

Claim an exciting 100% up to $1,000 when you deposit using cryptocurrency once a week. To claim just look in your ‘viewable bonuses’ before making a qualifying deposit. The bonus will refresh by 9am every Monday. The bonus plus deposit amount are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

To be eligible for the Weekly Boost you must have made your initial deposit with Ignition. If you haven’t there’s still time to do so and start claiming these awesome weekly bonuses. Ignition’s standard terms and conditions apply.

Ignition Casino will match the initial deposit 100% up to $1,000. If you prefer to play the poker games a special 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome is offered. Prefer to stick to Bitcoin? Ignition will boost all first time Bitcoin deposits by 200% up to $2,000.