Play Slots Casino and Receive a Welcome Bonus of $5,000 Cash

Join Slotslv Casino with a Welcome Package for New Casino Players of $5,000 in Extra Casino Cash

You’ll receive $5,000 in extra cash when you play at Slotslv Casino! All new players at Slots lv Casino will benefit from a massive welcome package that will match up to the first eight deposits 100% up to $500 each. You can use the match bonus to play the hundreds of slot machines and other unique games offered by Slotslv.

To redeem your bonus on each of the deposits, simply use the HELLOSLOTS200 bonus code on your first deposit and the HELLOSLOTS100 bonus code on your next seven deposits.

All deposit bonuses come with wagering requirements. Wagering requirements for deposit bonuses are 35x. This means that the bonus and deposit must be wagered at least 35 times before winnings can be cashed out. Your account must have a zero balance before you can claim the next deposit bonus.

Different games contribute differently towards the wagering requirements, for example, slots contribute 100%, video poker contributes 20%, blackjack contributes 20%, and so on.

When you play Slotslv Casino’s $5,000 new player welcome package, you have a greater chance of winning your first jackpot. Head on over to Slotslv to get started playing today.