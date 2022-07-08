Play Your 20% Daily Cashback at 7Bit Casino

Cool off and relax with 7Bit Casino this weekend and claim up to 20% cashback

Cool off and enjoy the weekend with up to 20% cashback when you play 7Bit Casino. 7Bit gives its players the opportunity to cash in even if they haven’t won with 5%-20% cashback. They like to think of it as always having another chance.

The minimum deposit to receive the cashback reward is $10. Only one reward can be claimed per weekend. Players must have made at least four confirmed deposits to be eligible. The amount of the cashback depends on your VIP level. The same for wagering. VIP level 4 is subject to 50x wagering while VIP level 10 is only x28. The maximum winnings that can be cashed out from the bonus is x10 the bonus amount.

Join 7Bit Casino today so you can start reaping the rewards of playing. The rewards start when you first sign up. 7Bit welcomes new players with not one, but two great welcome bonuses. First time depositors will receive 100% match up to $100 or 1.5BTC and 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second deposit. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus is only $20 or .0025BTC.