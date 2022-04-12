It’s Lightning Monday Over at Royal Panda Casino!

Every Monday at Royal Panda, you can pocket Reward Games when playing Live Lightning Roulette and completing the in-game objective.

What does Lightning Monday mean? Lightning Monday is a Live Casino promotion that plays every Monday from now through November 30th where you can unlock up to 5 Rewards Games each holding a value of $1.00.

Play Lightning Monday and unlock up to 5 reward games each week. To be eligible just play Live Lightning Roulette and meet the in-game requirements of not placing a straight up bet on the winner number when you get a 100x multiplier or bigger win. Make sure to claim each of your Rewards Games within 7 days or they will expire. To redeem just log into your Royal Panda account and head over to the Evolution Games lobby and click on the gift icon. Next, choose which table in which you unlocked your rewards.

Benefit optimally from this weekly bonus offer only when you play Royal Panda! Up to 5 Rewards Games can be yours! Play Royal Panda today to unlock your rewards. Royal Panda is offering new players a first-time depositing bonus worth 100% up to $100. If you don’t meet the 35x wagering requirement the first go around Royal Panda will match the second deposit the same as the first.