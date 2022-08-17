MONOPOLY Big Baller Tournament Exclusively at Royal Panda

Enter the Monopoly Big Baller live tournament over at Royal Panda for a chance to win a share of the $4 tournament

Take part in the thrilling competition of the Monopoly Big Baller for a chance to sore the top prize worth $500×2. From now through August 14th and then from August 18th through the 21st win one of 84 total prizes when you play Royal Panda’s live Monopoly Big Baller game.

Experience the next level live casino fun when you complete lines and collect multiplier prizes playing the bingo-style ball drawing game from Evolution Gaming. The game show is based on the biggest board game of all times. The excitement of adding multipliers along with boosted payout opportunities ramps up your playing time alongside Mr. Monopoly himself.

Any wager can trigger a $1 net win which will gain you one point towards your leaderboard score. The more net wins you score the faster you make it to the top of the rankings. The total prize pool is worth $2k per tournament. There’s no minimum wager requirement to earn points. There will be 42 winners per competition.

Prizes x2

1st place- $500

2nd place- $300

3rd place- $150

4th-5th place- $100

6th-7th place- $75

8th-12th place- $50

13th-22nd place- $25

23rd-42nd place- $10