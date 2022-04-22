Get 120%, 135%, and 160% on Deposits of $30, $75, and $150

By
Tanya L.
-
0
41
Red Dog Casino

Play Red Dog every day, all day with a supercharged bonus

What’s on Red Dog Casinos agenda? A 24/7 Superpower bonus is what’s on the agenda today and every other day! The 24/7 bonus is the perfect way to unleash all your superpowers while boosting your bankroll for more play time.

Supercharge your bankroll any time of the day when you claim bonus code SUPERDOG for an extra 160%.

24/7 Bonus

Deposit $30 to receive a 120% boost
Deposit $75 to receive a 135% boost
Deposit $150 to receive a 160% boost

Claiming the daily bonus is easy to do just head on over to the cashier once logged into your account. Find the ‘bonuses’ section and click redeem the 24/7 bonus or manually input the special SUPERDOG bonus code. As soon as your deposit is complete the bonus monies will be added to your balance.

The maximum allowed bet is $10. The code has no redemption limits, claim all day every day if you want to! Wagering requirements are 35x the bonus plus deposit amount. Once wagering is complete all winnings can be cashed out since there is no max cashout limit.

Games included in the bonus are Board Games, Slots, Keno, Scratch Cards and Real-Series Video Slots.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

