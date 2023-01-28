NEOSurf is at Red Stag Enjoy Monthly & Daily Offers!

As a bonus for all Australian customers, Red Stag is now offering Neosurf, a fast and easy way for you to make payments; so you don’t have to miss out on the fun when you could be chasing a jackpot instead.

Have you heard the news? Among the new deposit methods added to Red Stag’s cashier is Neosurf, one of the most popular Australian deposit methods. With Neosurf, you can make payments fast and easily without having to share any of your personal information. This cash voucher is incredibly reliable and can be purchased online in a matter of minutes. In celebration of the new addition, Red Stag is offering players five coupon codes that they can use to boost their next Neosurf deposit.

Coupon NEO500: Using Neosurf, new players can claim a 500% bonus on the first deposit they make. The minimum deposit amount is $10, while the maximum deposit amount is $1,000. The bonus amount must be wagered 30 times before it can be withdrawn.

Coupon NEO300: Once per month, Beer Club members and above will be able to enjoy an additional 300% bonus on their Neosurf deposit with a minimum deposit of $10. There is a wagering requirement of 20 times the bonus amount.

Coupon NEO115: A Neosurf deposit of $10 will boost the bankroll of players in the Beer Club and up once a day, Monday through Thursday, with a minimum deposit of $10. There is a 20x wagering requirement on the bonus.

Coupon NEO125: With the coupon code you can take advantage of an additional 125% on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, if you deposit at least $10, and if you deposit at least $1,000, you can take advantage of the extra 125%. This promotion is only valid for players who are a member of the Beer Club and above. There is a 20x wagering requirement on the bonus.

Coupon NEO75: Using the Neosurf code, you will be able to get an extra 75% on top of your Neosurf deposit every day all day long. This offer is only valid for players who have joined the Beer Club and up. Wagering is 20x the bonus.