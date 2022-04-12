Play Free Spins in Everygame Casino’s New Run Rabbit, Run

April 13, 2022 (Press Release) — Just in time for Easter, Everygame Casino is adding Run Rabbit, Run, a new bunny-themed game from Realtime Gaming.

Mr. Rabbit wilds hop to fill their entire reel and brave bunnies collect bonus Carrots that trigger a bonus feature. Until May 15th, players that make a minimum $20 deposit can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

Run Rabbit, Run! is hopping with ways to win. Mr. Rabbit is a Replicating Wild symbol that can hop to other positions and fill the entire reel with Wilds.

The Scatter in this game is a Carrot Farm. Three or more Scatters trigger a bonus feature where rabbits attempt to cross a highway to get to the carrot farm on the other side. They can collect bonus Carrots as they cross. Their first Bonus Carrot increases the win multiplier to 3X. A second awards extra Wilds and three wins extra free spins.

Run Rabbit, Run is a medium volatility game with payouts up to 50,000X the bet. Available in the download and instant play casinos and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets, Run Rabbit, Run has two jackpots that can be randomly triggered after any spin.

RUN RABBIT, RUN INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Run Rabbit, Run

Min. deposit just $20

Code: RABBIT150

Available until May 15th

PLAYERS COMPETE FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES

Everygame Casino’s $240,000 Spring Fortune bonus contest continues until May 2nd. Players earn points as they play games and, every week, the top 300 players win $30,000 in prizes. Each week, players with the most points win up to $500.

Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real money online casino games, and it adds new games every month. Last month it unveiled Copy Cat Fortune with RTG’s new “Reel Copy” feature. Two loveable pink kittens copy stacks of symbols and create additional winning paylines. Later this month they’ll introduce Fortunate Buddha where collecting mystical Fortune Orbs can win the game’s Super Grand Jackpot.