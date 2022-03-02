Play Lucky Irish Slots in March and Win Big at Vegas Crest!

Are You Feeling Lucky? Play the Luck of the Irish Tournament at Vegas Crest Casino Every Thursday in March

In honor of March being all about luck, Vegas Crest is hosting a Luck of the Irish Tournament every Thursday. Play your favorite Irish slots and win up to $500 in cash!

For the best equalized wins, choose any of these slots: Wish Me Luck, Lanna the Lucky Leprechaun, Irish Wishes Double, Wild Shamrock, Lucky Clovers, Lucky Leprechauns, Lands of Gold, Shamrock Isle, St. Patty’s Gold, Charms & Clovers, Dublin Your Dough, Leprechauns, Lenny Leprechaun and Giovanni’s Gems. All scores are tallied up and the top 20 win cash or casino bonuses.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $100 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $75 Casino Bonus

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $10 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $5 Casino Bonus

All month long, Vegas Crest will be celebrating the Irish! All new accounts at Vegas Crest will receive 10 free spins no deposit required and a casino welcome bonus of $2,500.

1st deposit- 200% bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins

2nd deposit- 300% bonus up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins